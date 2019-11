Pennsylvania State Police and Meadville Fire were called out Sunday morning to Route 98 and Vanhorne Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an elderly man traveling south on Route 98 near Vanhorne Road. The man had a heart attack and passed away

The driver has been identified as 65-year old Harold N Sheets. His care suddenly left the road and drove down an embankment.

Witnesses at the scene started CPR until medical personnel arrived.