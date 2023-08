(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Calls went out for an accident in the 1300 block of West 26th street around 12:30 Friday morning.

When crews arrived, they found a car that had collided with a pole. The collision sheered the pole and bringing wires down. The car was left with heavy front-end damage.

No one was injured as a result of the accident. Penelec was called out to repair the pole, but no outages were reported.

Officials continue their investigation.