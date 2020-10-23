Early morning accident leaves two vehicles, a utility pole and a house damaged

An early morning accident left two vehicles, a utility pole and a house damaged.

Erie Police responded to that accident around 1 a.m. Friday along the 200 block of East 8th Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver of a silver pick-up truck travelling East along 8th Street left the road and struck a utility pole.

The truck then continued on, striking a house before veering back onto the street, striking the back end of a parked vehicle.

The driver and a passenger reportedly fled the scene. Police are investigating.