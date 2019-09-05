Early morning accident in Harborcreek sends four people to hospital

An early morning accident in Harborcreek sent multiple people to the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police along with the Fairfield Fire Department responded to an early morning accident that happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning along Countryside Drive in Harborcreek.

Four people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. There’s no word at this time on what may have caused the accident.

State police are investigating. Action News will update you with more information as it becomes available.