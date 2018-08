Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERIE, Pa. - Fire fighters battle an early morning blaze in Wesleyville.

The fire was reported in the 1700 block of Bird Drive around 4:30a.m.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor when they arrived.

No word on a cause at this time.