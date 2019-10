It was a cold start to the day for several residents of South Shore Apartments in Harborcreek as a smokey fire forced many of the residents outside.

The first 911 calls came in around 6:15 a.m. this morning. Callers reported smoke coming from the basement area of one of the apartments at South Shore Apartments.

The unit, on Joshua Drive, sustained smoke damage that was mostly contained to the basement area.

A fire inspector has been called to the building to investigate the cause of the fire.