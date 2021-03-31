Early morning fire breaks out in vacant East 7th Street home

An early morning fire at a house in the 500 block of East 7th Street kept firefighters busy for a few hours this morning.

The Erie Fire Department responded to calls shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the vacant two-story house.

The Erie Deputy Fire Chief says he believes the fire started in the back of the house.

“It’s pretty well knocked down now, there’s some minor hot spots we have to dig out of the walls,” said Jeff Carroll, Deputy Chief, Erie Fire Department.

The fire took crews about two hours to put out.