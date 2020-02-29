Early morning fire causes total loss to storage barn at Alright Farms

A fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. this morning at Alright Farms at 26684 County Line Rd in Cochranton PA.
The fire occurred in the machine storage barn which caused a total loss of two tractors, an ATV as well as shop equipment.
Ten fire departments including Cochranton were on the scene to fight the blaze. Crews report that the low visibility and bad road conditions made it difficult.
Reportedly the cause of the fire is still being investigated by fire crews, however no injuries have been reported.