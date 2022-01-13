Early morning fire damages Mercer County container company

Employees of a Mercer County container company have a big clean up ahead after an early morning fire swept through the family-owned business.

The fire broke out at Bucks Fabricating, just over the Crawford County line, at 3547 Perry Highway in Hadley.

First responders say the fire broke out in the paint room where final coats of paint are put on the various products.

The company makes dumpsters and other industrial containers.

So far, no injuries have been reported.