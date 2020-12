A home was destroyed by an early morning fire in Ludlow. The blaze left a family homeless.

It happened about 5:00 a.m. at 13 Main Street.

A large, multiple story home was leveled by the blaze. Nothing remains of the structure but the foundation.

The family inside was able to esacape.

Reportedly, a 7-year old child first noticed the fire. There is no indication as to what caused the blaze.

Ludlow is just over the Warren County line in McKean County.