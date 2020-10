A 14-year old girl is dead following an early morning house fire in Warren County.

That fire breaking out around 6:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Scotts Crossing Road in Columbus Township.

When crews arrived on the scene, they were met by heavy smoke.

According to fire officials, one person died in the fire.

Pennsylvania State Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshals