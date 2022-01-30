Early morning multi story residential structure fire breaks out in Union City

A home in Union City is destroyed following an early morning structure fire.

Around 4 a.m. on January 30th calls went out for a fire in a two story residential structure on Grant Street in Union City.

By 6 a.m. the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Fuller Hose Company was called to assist the scene.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke showing from the structure.

At the time of writing it is unknown if any residents were home during the time of the fire. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as more details become available.