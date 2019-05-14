Early morning plaza fire shuts down part of Peach Street

The 51-hundred block of Peach Street engulfed with thick smoke creeping across the street. Several departments and crews dispatched shortly after 7am to the Kearsarge Plaza to be met with towering flames and walls of smoke.

“There is significant smoke and fire damage throughout the main area of fire and the rest of the strip mall,” said Kearsarge Fire Chief Matthew Parker.

Crews pinpointing the popular “Imperial Buffet” as the source for the fire.

Chief Parker says he believes the fire was contained to one area, however, the entire plaza is affected by smoke and water damage. The cause for the fire is still under investigation. Nobody was in the building when the fire started.

One business owner says he hopes his business will prevail.

Curt Raines, who owns Erie Pack and Ship store says he found out about the fire through social media.

“It was absolutely horrid,” said Raines. “There was so much black smoke you could see it from a few blocks away. You would have thought it was dark. The closer you got, the worse the darkness got, and the worse the smell got.”

Raines says for the past 16 years he and his wife have built a strong relationship with the Erie community.

Across the street at ST. George Catholic School, the superintendent, James Gallagher making the decision to cancel classes.

“Once I went inside the building I could smell smoke and I was concerned about the air quality.”