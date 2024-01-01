Millcreek Twp, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning rollover leaves a trail of damage, and no driver to be found.

Calls went out for a vehicle on its side in the 4200 block of Commodore Drive just after 4 am.

When police arrived they found a vehicle on its side with heavy damage. According to reports from the scene, the car appeared to have hit an electric box before hitting a tree and flipping onto its side.

The driver of the vehicle was not able to be located however, officials believe there are no injuries as a result of the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.