Early morning rollover sends eight people to the hospital

An early morning rollover sent eight people to the hospital.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a pickup truck with three people in the cab and five people in the bed was traveling on Welch Road in Waterford Township around 2 a.m. on July 19th.

The truck reportedly left the side of the road, struck a drainage ditch and all five people in the bed were ejected.

The pickup then struck a tree and rolled on to it’s side.

All eight people had injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

These people have been transported to the hospital and state police are now investigating the crash.