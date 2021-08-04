Early morning stabbing in the city of Erie

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Initial reports of a male being stabbed on the 300 block of East 28th Street came out around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to reports, a 25-year-old male was stabbed in the neck and later transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Police officers on the scene confirmed with Action News a male was stabbed and taken to UPMC Hamot by ambulance.

The gray house on the 300 block was taped off by caution tape while at the scene. Since 5:30 a.m., a portion of the 300 block was being blocked off by Erie City Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com on air and online for more information.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list