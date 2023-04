Erie City Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on Erie’s east side early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing in the 2300 block of Cameron Road.

When police arrived, they found a male victim, 29, that was stabbed in his left arm who was later transported to UPMC Hamot.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Erie Police said there is a suspect in custody but continue to investigate.