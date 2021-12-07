Early morning tractor trailer accident restricts traffic to one lane along Interstate 90

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency crews responded to an accident along Interstate 90 Tuesday morning that had eastbound traffic restricted to one lane.

The accident happened just before 11:00 a.m. between the Fairview and Sterrettania exits.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a semi tractor trailer truck off the road and on its side.

No one was reportedly hurt in that accident.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News