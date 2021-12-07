Early morning tractor trailer accident restricts traffic to one lane along Interstate 90

Emergency crews responded to an accident along Interstate 90 Tuesday morning that had eastbound traffic restricted to one lane.

The accident happened just before 11:00 a.m. between the Fairview and Sterrettania exits.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a semi tractor trailer truck off the road and on its side.

No one was reportedly hurt in that accident.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists