An early morning accident slowed drivers on their morning commute today.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. this morning in the 3500 block of State Street.

According to reports from the scene, a car struck another car in the intersection causing it to flip onto its side. The rolled car came to rest against a parked RV.

Two people were inside the car and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.