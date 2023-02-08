A married couple and their dog are dead after a fire took over their home. That fire happened in Vernon Township on McClintock Road around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Crawford County Coroner said James Newbould, 64, and his wife Kate Newbould, 61, were found dead on the first floor of the home.

The fire was fully involved when crews arrived at the scene. It took about two and a half hours to get the fire under control, but crews were on the scene for more than seven hours Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.