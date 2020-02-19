Early voting underway for Ohio primary elections

Election offices in Ohio are busy today because it’s the first day of early voting for the March 17th primary elections. The Ashtabula County Election Office in Jefferson was one of those places ready for people eager to get their ballot cast early.

This early voting goes until March 16th and the only place folks can vote early is at the election office. There are many different reasons people use early voting.

One early voter is Kevin Hernon. He was at the election office casting his early ballot Wednesday because he will be out of town on Election Day.

“It’s just part of what we do. We have a democracy and to make that work, we vote and I’m always surprised when people don’t. You say your vote does’t matter. It only doesn’t matter if you don’t vote.” Hernon said.

Others like Dale Sunderlin took advantage of early voting too.

“We are going to be in Arkansas doing some feral hog hunting when it’s election time,” Sunderlin said. “So, we voted every year and we always do. We feel it’s important to vote, so we do it early.”

Sunderlin saying that more people should vote.

“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” Sunderlin said. “People complain about this, they complain about that, and you ask them ‘did you vote?’ They say no. Well, then you got no reason to complain.”

Charlie Frye, the Ashtabula County Board of Elections Chairman says they have extra staff to help today. They got upgraded equipment in January of 2019 through a grant from the Secretary of State in Ohio. He says this will make casting your ballot easier. Frye says there are many reasons for people to come in and cast their ballots early.

“Whether they vote early or vote on Election Day, their vote is going to count, but from a matter of convenience if people are out of town or they just want to have their voice heard and vote early.” Frye said.

In the Ohio primaries, residents have four ballots to choose from: Republican Democrat, Libertarian and an issues only ballot. In Pennsylvania, the primary is set for April 28th