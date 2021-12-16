EARS prepares for weekend fundraiser

The Erie Area Rabbit Society and Rescue (EARS) will be holding a fundraiser this Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church to raise money to care for the animals.

The money raised will go toward surgeries, medical attention and food.

Along with the rabbits, there will also be reindeer at the fundraiser that will arrive around 2 p.m. Festivities include a bake sale, basket raffles, as well as a special appearance by Santa.

EARS will have rabbits available for adoption at the fundraiser and currently have them available for adoption in the store.

“We’re only going to take a few over to the fundraiser, but we’ve got a lot more here. So if you’d like to come in and visit and look around, maybe find a friendly forever baby,” said Stephanie Bero, volunteer.

Visit eriearearabbitsociety.org/ for more information on donating if you are not able to attend the fundraiser.