Earth Day clean-up taking place in East Erie neighborhood

An Earth Day clean-up took place in an east Erie neighborhood today.

The International Recycling Group (IRG) hosted the event.

The local recycling group aimed to tackle plastic waste by coordinating local volunteers from the Wm. T. Spaeder Company to join the neighborhood clean-up between the Bayfront Parkway at East 6th Street west to German.

Representatives from IRG were joined by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and County Councilman Andre Horton

The CEO of IRG says it’s important to start a conversation about waste reduction this Earth Day.

Learn more about today's clean-up event and a plastic recycling factory that's coming to Erie this summer