(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An earthquake hit western New York on Monday, Feb. 6. The United States Geological Survey reports the earthquake was a 3.8 magnitude.

The earthquake struck at about 6:15 a.m. It was 2 kilometers (about 1.25 miles) east-northeast of West Seneca, New York.

According to the USGS, it was at depth of about 3 kilometers.

There currently are no reports of damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, Turkey was hit by significant earthquakes on Feb 6. That includes a 7.5 magnitude earthquake followed by several significant tremors. The Associated Press is reporting that more than 1,500 people were killed in those earthquakes.