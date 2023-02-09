Seeing those images is especially hard for Syrians, living here in Erie, wondering about their friends and family, and if they survived.

Subhie and his wife Khalidia relocated a year ago in Erie from Idlib, Syria, an area that has been affected by the earthquake.

Subhie said he and his wife felt shocked followed by sadness and sorrow for their family after hearing the devastating news.

“They were able to communicate with some family and relatives. Some of them are still unknown, they don’t know anything about whereabouts or if they’re underneath the destruction as a result of the earthquake,” said Subhie Almohammad, an Erie resident from Syria.

A director of the International Institute of Erie said local efforts are being made to support Syrian families.

“I think that the more reporting that comes out and the more folks are hearing then the more we’re hearing back from those clients and families that we’ve been working with,” said Dylanna Grasinger, Senior Director of Field Offices for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

Just as before with international tragedies, the Erie community has come together and united to help those in need and this family is hopeful that that help will continue.

“They look forward to some help. Khalidia said people are in disbelief they’re living on the street in tents you know,” said Khalidia Almohammad.

Grasinger is also hopeful that the Erie community will come together, and support all effected in Syria.

“I anticipate the same once things become a little more organized and clear on what that looks like,” Grasinger went on to say.

Grasinger said it could take a while to figure out how people have been impacted and where best to put donations if efforts move in that direction.