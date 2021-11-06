East 19th Street between McClelland and Franklin Avenue renamed in dedication to Reverend Perry Keys

East 19th Street between McClelland and Franklin Avenue now bears a new name known as Perry Keys Way.

A street dedication took place on November 6th as the street was dedicated to Reverend Perry Keys Sr.

Keys moved to Erie in the 1940’s and became a leader in Erie’s growing black community.

As the community grew, there became a need for more options for them to worship.

Keys also helped organize the Second Baptist Church.

The daughter of Perry Keys described her father as a very faithful and dedicated man who helped many people in Erie.

“Lived with a life of character and help so many people and there are so many people in this community who loved him and we wanted to remember him and honor him,” said Marva Keys Morris, Daughter of Rev. Perry Keys Sr.

In addition to helping the community, Reverend Keys was a pastor at a Church on East 19th Street for more than 40 years.

