East 28th St. stabbing sends woman to hospital; man in police custody

One man is in custody after a morning stabbing sent one woman to the hospital.

Erie Police were called to East 28th Street around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a woman was stabbed while inside a car with a man. It was reported the victim had multiple stab wounds to her back, one to her neck and one to her face. Her hand and forearm reportedly had wounds as well.

Police say a witness who saw the incident through video contacted police, as well as, released a dog who attacked suspect.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to the hospital for cuts on his hand. It is unclear what those injuries stemmed from.

According to police, the victim is still at the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect is now in police custody, awaiting charges.