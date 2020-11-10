East 28th Street home heavily damaged by fire Monday

Fire heavily damaged a two-story house in the City of Erie.

Erie fire crews were called to the 400 block of East 28th Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of the house.

The residents got out safely, however, they were checked out by emergycare for smoke inhalation. The deputy chief says the unseasonably warm weather played a factor in battling this blaze.

“No injuries to any of the firefighters, however, they have been working very, very hard. Still kind of warm out for November and it was pretty warm up there,” said Deputy Chief Fred Gillespie, Erie Fire Department.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine a cause.