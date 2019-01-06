Local News

Two victims in East 8th shooting

Individuals reportedly sustain gunshot wounds after an East 8th Street shooting



Posted: Jan 05, 2019 07:33 PM EST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 09:05 PM EST

01/05/19 - Police were called to the 900 block of East 8th Street, just after 7 p.m. to respond to reports of two gunshot victims.

Two individuals were reportedly shot - one in the upper chest region and the other in the right leg.

The victim shot in the chest was reported to be in critical condition when an ambulance too him to the hospital.

No word if the two were shooting at each other at this time. The victims allegedly went to Metro PCS on East Avenue to seek help. 

Erie police are investigating.
 

