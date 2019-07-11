East Bayfront neighborhood has improvement plans in works

After a year in the making, the East Bayfront Neighborhood now has an improvement plan in the works.

City of Erie Planning Director Katy Wyrosdick said the plan is a ground up strategic plan to improve the lives in the area as well the property in and around it.

After talking with more than 400 residents, Wyrosdick said the plan will improve issues like lighting in the area.

A major renovation will be to the abandon buildings, the goal for that is to hopefully put in a park and trail.

“That is a long term goal. It’s going to take a lot of effort and we know that, but we know we had to start that vision that everyone embraced,” said Wyrosdick.

Wyrosdick hopes these plans expand out of just the East Bayfront neighborhood and into every corner of the city.