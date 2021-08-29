East County Democratic Committee organizes a meet and greet at Whitford Park in Harborcreek

People got the chance to talk to candidates running for positions in Erie County.

The East County Democratic Committee organized a meet and greet at Whitford Park in Harborcreek.

The mission is to give people in the community the chance to ask their questions and get to know the candidates.

The candidates that attended this event are running for positions including county executive, sheriff, and more.

“People getting to meet and talk to those people, that has been the biggest thing that I have heard from people is getting access to these people is what they believe in and what they don’t,” said Nick Marinelli, East County Chair, Democratic Party.

The event started at noon and ended around 3 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists