(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three local communities are taking steps to ease the burden for volunteer emergency services by forming a combined East County EMS.

Harborcreek Twp. supervisors passed a resolution making East County EMS the official backup ambulance service when advanced care is needed.

For the past year East County EMS has answered the call when needed.

This service ensures Harborcreek Twp., Lawrence Park Twp. and Wesleyville Borough residents have access to trained emergency professionals 24/7.

“When you call 911, in Harborcreek Township, Lawrence Park Township or Wesleyville Borough, you know that someone is coming to help, whether it’s the volunteers, the frontline. That’s wonderful, but when they’re not available for whatever reason, this service East County EMS set up by the volunteers and by the three municipalities to answer calls in time of need,” said Dean Pepicello, President of the East County EMS Board of Directors.

One of the big reasons for the development of the East County EMS is to alleviate some of those pressures put on volunteer fire departments as they struggle through a volunteer shortage.

“Very few calls that we aren’t answering emergency wise, we’ve always had a backup of emergent care and Millcreek paramedics and such. But now that we have our own ALS paramedic system right here in Harborcreek, it’s been helpful,” said Jim Hawyliw, Fire Chief of Fairfield Hose Company VFD.

“Having East County EMS, as not just our ALS, but our BLS backup service is a tremendous asset. Specifically in the day when most volunteers are working, because that’s primarily where we’re going to have that shortage.” said Pete Kloszewski, Fire Chief of Wesleyville Volunteer Hose Company.

All three municipalities contributed funds to make a paid East County EMS in order to back up the volunteers.

Having a fully staffed ambulance also shortens the time for the ambulances arrival potentially saving lives.

“They have a staffed ambulance that’s there 24/7, and they can get out here if need be and seconds count minutes count. Even with a BLS basic life support call, these can turn into ALS calls right away,” Kloszewski added.