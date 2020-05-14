East Dobbins Landing renovations underway

The crumbling East Dobbins Landing dock is getting a major makeover.

Perry Construction will put in 730 feet of retaining wall. The wall will be built 15 feet beyond the existing wall. This will also include a barrier wall similar to Dobbins Landing.

However, the new construction is facing challenges due to the record high water levels.

People we spoke to say that the renovations could bring even more people to the Bayfront.

“I would think that would be wonderful. I mean right now there is not too much to walk on, the cars pull up right to the water. A walkway would be beautiful,” said Renee Tomporowski, Erie resident.

The yellow booms surrounding East Dobbins Landing act as a barrier to stop construction materials from going out into the bay.

Construction is expected to wrap up in October.