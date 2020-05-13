East Dobbins Landing to receive construction including a barrier to prevent flooding

The crumbling East Dobbins Landing dock wall is now getting a major makeover.

Crews are working on a project that will make the Bayfront safer and more accessible.

Perry Construction group won the bid to replace the dock. The entire project is estimated to cost about 2.6 million dollars.

Erie Port Authority officials say that the wall is expected to prevent waves and high water damage.

“We will have the public access walkway. We are going to have the seating wall and some landscaping. This will be the first of what we hope to be many future phases of increased public access and public beauty on Erie’s water front,” said Brenda Sandberg of the Erie Port Authority.

Perry construction will put in 730 lineal feet of retaining wall. That wall will be built 15 feet out into the water beyond the existing wall.

This will also include a 15-foot barrier wall similar to West Dobbins Landing.

Robb Carr with Perry Construction said that they are facing some challenges.

“The weather, the elevation of the water, it’s record high water. So hopefully it’s projected to start dropping in June which would be a big help,” said Rob Carr of Perry Construction Group.

People we spoke to say that the renovations could bring even more people to the Bayfront.

“I would think that would be wonderful. Right now there is not too much to walk on. The cars pull up right to the water, so a walkway would be beautiful,” said Renee Tomporowski, Erie Resident.

Tomporowski said that protecting businesses right on the shore is very important.

“I think it’s wonderful. Anything to help. I believe there was intense flooding here on Rum Runners was involved, I believe Smugglers. Anything to help out and the erosion,” said Tomporowski.

The yellow walls floating out in the water are called turbidity barriers. They act as a fence to stop the silt from the construction from going out into the bay.

Construction is expected to wrap up in October.