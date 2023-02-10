An early morning fire broke out in an east Erie neighborhood.

Three homes in the 1200 block of East 21st Street were damaged after a fire on Friday.

The first calls for the blaze went out around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The fire reportedly started in the middle house and spread in both directions.

“All three houses were vacant. Some of them did have natural gas and electric. Some of them did not. The house on the west here — we went inside, and it seems like someone did a bunch of construction inside,” said Chief Fire Inspector Don Sauer, City of Erie Fire Department.

It took city fire crews about three hours to put the fire out. The City of Erie Code Enforcement has hired a company to demolish the middle structure.

The city’s chief fire inspector explained why emergency demolition is necessary.

“The amount of damage to the house and the outside walls are at risk of caving into or out, and they don’t want to leave a house like that for people walking up and down the street,” Sauer explained.

Several neighbors said when they saw the street filled with smoke and the number of firetrucks, their biggest concern was that everyone was safe.

“It was real danger and at that time, I called my son, I’m asking is something going on that’s really bad. Because I got really scared about stuff like that, and that’s all I can say. It’s a lot of smoke,” said one neighbor. “I’m glad that everybody’s safe. That’s what matters that they are safe, you know, that nobody got hurt.”