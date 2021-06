On Saturday evening, Erie fire crews were able to knock down a blaze before it was able to spread.

According to officials, the fire started at a house on the 1800 block of East Lake Road around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

One resident was helped out of the house by a neighbor and was taken to UPMC Hamot.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be checked out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.