East Mead Volunteer Fire Department hosts Fair Food Festival

Folks were able to get their fix of fair food in Crawford County on Sunday.

The East Mead Volunteer Fire Department hosted a fair food festival.

There was plenty of food and live music on hand for today’s event. Since the Crawford County Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department needed to come up with a way to raise some money.

Organizers say this is one way to bring the community together to enjoy some summer fun.

“What we did is we came up with this back in May, with the original fair food, started bringing people in to give them that taste of food that they weren’t going to get because of the Crawford County Fair being cancelled.” said Matthew Scouten.

If you missed out on today’s fair food festival, the next one is set for September 27th.