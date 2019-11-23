East Middle School explore alternatives to college

Students at East Middle School filled the cafeteria today to learn about a variety of career options.

More than 50 students learned from employers about different career paths they can look into without a college degree.

Students had the opportunity to learn from a dozen employers about professions including trade and union work. The event hosted by the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie gave students a chance to meet a variety of employers.

“It’s very important to have events like this, if you don’t know your options you won’t know the path that you’re going to want to take and if you’re not exploring the things out there, you’re not going to know the things you want to do.” said Christal Lepak, coordinator of Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

The Erie Police and Fire Departments were also at the event