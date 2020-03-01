East Middle School plays host to “Forbidden By Definition”

Local students put on a play with an important social message. How will we choose to define ourselves?

The play is titled “Forbidden By Definition” and it’s described as a contemporary response to the plight of the African-American community. This is a multi-media, dance, music, theater production.

“This production allow us to explore things that are going on currently, and also allows the students to kind of express their current experience being minorities, or African-Americans or black people.” said Marquis Wallace, Director and Creator.