East Middle School student exploring the arts in Erie

More than 60 students hit the streets of Downtown Erie today to immerse themselves in local art.

Students from East Middle School set out with teacher Kelly Armor to explore the historic Renaissance building and PACA Center. Armor wants the students to experience first hand the various forms of art here in Erie.

“I think everybody should be exposed to the arts and sometimes people get the impression that the arts are only for some people and not others, that’s not true,” said Executive Director of PACA, Mark Tanenbaum.

Students were also shown what goes into putting on a theatrical show.