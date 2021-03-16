East Side Grassroots Coalition presents update to the City Planning Commission about the Fairmont-McClelland Neighborhood Planning

The East Side Grassroots Coalition presented an update to the City Planning Commission about the Fairmont-McClelland Neighborhood Planning.

The East Side Grassroots Coalition aims to improve the neighborhoods near the Buffalo Road corridor all the way through the bayfront connector as the boarder to the west and south.

The organization collected data on what needs to be improved and they hope there will be improvements on side walks.

The group aims to focus on blatant properties and vacant lots. They hope the commission can see the need of the people in these neighborhood areas.

The coalition functions as a neighborhood watch and focus community efforts on improving McClelland Park which is the largest park within city limits.