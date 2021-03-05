East Side Lions Track Team donates ten sleeping bags to Erie City Mission

One local youth club is helping the less fortunate in our community.

On Friday, the East Side Lions Track Team donated ten sleeping bags to the Erie City Mission.

The track team is made up of athletes between the ages of 5 and 12.

Organizers wanted to show them the importance of giving back to the community. Each family donated one sleeping bag.

“You would be surprised at how many of the homeless population are still sleeping outside and finding places to sleep. We are often giving out sleeping bags so those bags will definitely go to use.” said Darrell Smith, Chief Operating Officer at the Erie City Mission.

This is the track team’s first team donating sleeping bags, but they have been helping various local organizations over the past three years.