East side McCain Avenue shooting leaves man in critical condition

Residents in one Erie neighborhood woke up to find a man who had been shot, and discovered him on the front steps of their porch. City of Erie Police confirmed the man was shot multiple times.

Many residents wondered what took place here at 2516 and 2518 McCain Street. City of Erie Police said the man is in critical condition.

Shortly before 10 a.m. City of Erie Police and medical personnel responded to a call in the 2500 block of McCain Avenue. It was a startling scene for a nearby neighbor who wishes to remain off camera. She said she heard gun shots.

“I didn’t think anything of it really. I didn’t hear anything else. Then we started to hear a bang, that was it,” said a neighbor.

The neighbor added it was her daughter that found the man shot on the steps. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying on the steps of 2518.

Police believe the victim was shot inside his apartment and then made his way outside to a neighbors porch, that is where they found him.

According to Deputy Chief Mike Nolan the victim lives at 2516. Nolan said the victim was shot multiple times.

“He was unable to speak to the officers at that time. The information we have is that he is in serious condition. He has been transported to UPMC,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan.

Meaira Eccles who lives across the street received a call from her boyfriend who told her about the shooting. She said she was surprised to find out there was a shooting across the street form her house.

“Normally it’s pretty quite over here. Like I walk out of my house and it’s not like I’m going to get shot or somebody across the street is going to get shot,” said Eccles, neighbor.

Eccles said she is hapy she was not home during the shooting.

“That stuff can be traumatizing. I am glad that I wasn’t home, but at the same time it’s very unfortunate for the families and the people that love them,” said Eccles.

Identity of the victim has yet to be released. The townhouse was shared by the victim and his girlfriend, it is unknown at this time if she was home. Erie Police are still investigating.