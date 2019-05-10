East Side Mural Project unveiled

A work of art three months in the making is unveiled.

The East Side Mural Project is now on display at three locations on Erie’s east side. One of those locations is Rodger Young Park on Downing Avenue. Kids and adults from several programs, as well as, two master artists, lended a hand to create the mural. “Beauty is really important because it gives hope and encouragement to those who live here and those who come thru our neighborhoods”, says Sister Michele Schroeck, an organizer on the project.

Two other murals were also created for the project. One at Potratz on Buffalo Road and the other at Urban Erie Community Development Corporation.

