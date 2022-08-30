There is an ongoing effort to strengthen east side neighborhoods in Erie, and one nonprofit shared the progress that they are making to uplift the area.

Here’s more from Parade Street on the project.

The founders of the East Side Renaissance said that they have acquired several properties along Parade Street.

They have plans to open an Erie Bank location.

Revitalization on Erie’s east side continues as the leaders of one nonprofit announced more plans to strengthen neighborhoods.

The group acquired several properties along Parade Street from East 6th Street to East 12th Street.

To increase financial literacy in the area, there are plans in the works to bring an Erie Bank location near East 10th and Parade Streets.

“Our responsibility is to bring Parade Street back to its original glory. We’re talking about bringing a bank there, a medical facility there, different entrepreneurs. We have a listing right now of entrepreneurs willing and ready and wanting to come to Parade Street,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, Co-founder of East Side Renaissance.

Another founder of the East Side Renaissance said that while the goal was to strengthen this community, it is to ultimately uplift the entire city.

“This is bigger than just the east side. This is all of Erie. Everyone can benefit, homeownership, financial literacy, insurance awareness, those are things in our pathways,” said Matt Harris, Co-Founder of East Side Renaissance.

The co-founders of the East Side Renaissance said that their mission is centered around diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Marcus Atkinson, another founder, said that they are committed to the current residents in the neighborhood.

“When gentrification happens it usually happens because the decision makers have no skin in the game in terms of the actual soul of the neighborhood. It’s all about the property. It’s all about the bottom line, not necessarily about the people and the heritage of the people that they’re serving. It’s completely opposite for ESR. We are completely rooted in its residents, and that alters our decision making,” said Marcus Atkinson, Co-Founder of East Side Renaissance.