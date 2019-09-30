East Side residents express concerns about Club Energy after weekend shots fired incident

Neighbors in Erie’s East Side are voicing their concerns after dealing with another shots fired incident.

They say this all stems from a club at the corner of East 22nd Street.

Another noisy weekend surrounding Club Energy has residents pleading for help to get it shut down.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, some neighbors near East 22nd and Wayne Streets say they were awakened first by the sounds of fighting, then the sounds of gunfire.

“Almost as soon as I got off the phone with 911, there was like 10 to 15 shots fired and it was all because of the people hanging around the inside and outside of the club,” said Roxine Benson, concerned neighbor.

According to Erie Police, once they were on the scene they found about a dozen spent casings. Three cars were also damaged, however, not everyone was able to get away.

“There were a couple arrests made for disorderly conduct and public intoxication,” said Deputy Chief Jon Nolan, Erie Police.

Neighbors say most of the incidents happen between three and four in the morning, leaving major concerns for children who are just trying to sleep in their bed.

“Its very scary and its hard for them to sleep at night time. I mean, they’re always blasting their music all night long and it’s hard for anyone to be peaceful,” said James Rusk, concerned neighbor.

Although neighbors are nervous about what could happen if incidents like this continue to happen, law enforcement is also sending a message.

“I’d just like them to know that we are investigating this place. We aren’t just turning a blind eye to it and hopefully we can come to a resolution very quickly,” said Deputy Chief Nolan.

Neighbors are continuing to rally together to help police by providing them with home surveillance footage.

They also told Action News they will continue to attend Erie County Council Meetings along with holding neighborhood watch meetings until there is a resolution.