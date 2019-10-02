East Side residents voice concerns over Club Energy to Erie City Council

Residents of East 22nd Street are pleading to the Erie City Council over why they believe Club Energy should be shut down.

Frustrations around the establishment have been raised once again following last weekends shots fired incident.

According to residents, this is an on-going issue that takes place on the weekends. They claim people are fighting in the street, blocking driveways, and trespassing on property.

This has caused the neighbors to ask council not to allow an establishment like this to exist, not only in the area, but in the city limits.

Council is saying in order for an ordinance to be created, they need a City Department Head to come forward about the issue.