East Springfield commemorates Memorial Day

Community members gathered for the 104th annual Memorial Day service at the East Springfield Cemetery.

The memorial began with a parade followed by a special commemoration ceremony. A silent meditation, a gun salute, and raising of the flag all signified the importance of our country.

The ceremony honors the fallen and unites the community.

Jody Drake, Event Coordinator says, “A lot of flags in the cemetery so it means a lot as far as kids remember what this is all about and why they have this freedom. It’s a great way to get the kids to learn, the community to get together, so it’s a great day.”

Many dedicate their service to our country every day, it’s important to understand the significance behind the holiday and what it means.

Steven McNally, Captain of Wiedrichs Battery says, “This is a day that headlined to honor all the veterans and volunteer firefighters and police and that you should really do 365 days a year, but this is the one date that they set aside as a national holiday.”

Residents say they look forward to this event every year as it brings community members together as one.

Julieann Zurn tells us, “People here have memories of people in the service and in the wars and I think it is a wonderful tribute to those people and the ones that are here, their families and friends.”

The memorial inspires the community to recognize the dedication to our country and those who lost their lives in battle.