Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Springfield Township back open after bridge demolition

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Springfield Township have been reopened following the demolition of the Route 215 bridge over the highway.

The demolition started late Wednesday after a Monday evening crash that damaged the bridge. According to PennDOT, it was expected to take until Tuesday, January 19th to complete.

PennDOT is advising motorists that drivers on I-90 may need to follow posted detour signs in order to travel on Route 215.

Route 215 through traffic will continue to use Route 6N, Route 18 and Route 20.

The bridge was slated for replacement in connection with an Interstate 90 reconstruction project from mile marker 3.5 to mile mark 10.

The work to construct a new bridge is expected to begin in spring 2021.