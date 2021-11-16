Eastbound lane of 10th Street in downtown Erie expected to reopen soon

We have an update for you this afternoon on Penelec’s plans for opening some busy downtown streets.

First Energy representatives gave us an inside look at the construction on 10th & State Streets. This comes after an underground fire that resulted in a downtown power outage at the end of September.

Road closures near 10th & State Streets have been an obstacle for people driving and walking in that area.

A first energy spokesman says the eastbound lane on 10th Street will reopen later this week. However, the westbound lane on 10th Street will remain closed until 2022.

“When you’re working on the manhole there and some of this other work, you have to have the fence out; you can’t have vehicles driving or people walking close to this. At the end of the day, this is a major inconvenience, there’s no way around that, but we have to keep people safe,” said Todd Meyers, First Energy spokesperson.

Meyers added that Penlec is working with the Parking Authority to make the lot more accessible.

